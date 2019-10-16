App
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Mumbai users take to Twitter to report network outages

In response, Vodafone tweeted, "Hi! This is a temporary issue and we are working on it. You will be able to use our services as soon as it is resolved."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone users across Mumbai have been complaining of network issues through the day.

Several customers took to Twitter to express their distress over repeated network outages that led to calls not going through or dropping off frequently.

#Vodafonedown has been trending on social media.


Close







A similar issue was reported by Vodafone users across India earlier on September 29. Customers across several cities had complained of a network outage.   



First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #India #mumbai #Telecom #Vodafone India

