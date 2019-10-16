Vodafone Mumbai users take to Twitter to report network outages

Vodafone users across Mumbai have been complaining of network issues through the day.

Several customers took to Twitter to express their distress over repeated network outages that led to calls not going through or dropping off frequently.



Was the @VodafoneIN network down ??? #Vodafone #vodafoneidea

Did anyone else experience it ???

— Gajanen A Bhardi

#Vodafonedown has been trending on social media.



Bro!! Same problem..Looks like they will start charging 6p for sms and calls as well :) @VodafoneIN #VodafoneDown — Aishik (@DJAishik) October 16, 2019





Is Vodafone network down ??@VodafoneIN

— Mahesh Mirchandani (@jpelectonics) October 16, 2019



Vodafone server was down again! Guess it’s time to switch. #vodafoneindia — Kaustubh Mulekar (@KMulekar) October 16, 2019



Responding to customers' queries, Vodafone tweeted, "Hi! This is a temporary issue and we are working on it. You will be able to use our services as soon as it is resolved."

A similar issue was reported by Vodafone users across India earlier on September 29. Customers across several cities had complained of a network outage.