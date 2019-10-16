Vodafone Mumbai users take to Twitter to report network outages

In response, Vodafone tweeted, "Hi! This is a temporary issue and we are working on it. You will be able to use our services as soon as it is resolved."
Vodafone users across Mumbai have been complaining of network issues through the day.
Several customers took to Twitter to express their distress over repeated network outages that led to calls not going through or dropping off frequently.#Vodafonedown has been trending on social media.
Was the @VodafoneIN network down ??? #Vodafone #vodafoneidea
Did anyone else experience it ???
— Gajanen A Bhardi
@VodafoneIN @VodafoneIN @VodaIdea_NEWS has lost his network totally since couple of hours#VodafoneDown
— Azhar Chaudhary (@Azzy_Chaudhary) October 16, 2019
And guess what the whole network was down for 15-20 mins , superb services provided by vodafone#vodafone @airtelindia @reliancejio— Chiranjeev Nanda (@luvjeck007) October 16, 2019
@VodafoneIN Vodafone is getting worst day by day. Network is down since 2 hours #mumbai #zee #ABP #AajTak #Cnbc #Cnbctv18 #News #latest #radiocity #radiomirchi @manojsinhabjp @PMOIndia @Dev_Fadnavis #worstvodafone
— Mitul Jhaveri (@mikirocks4u) October 16, 2019
Bro!! Same problem..Looks like they will start charging 6p for sms and calls as well :) @VodafoneIN #VodafoneDown— Aishik (@DJAishik) October 16, 2019
Is Vodafone network down ??@VodafoneIN
— Mahesh Mirchandani (@jpelectonics) October 16, 2019
Vodafone server was down again! Guess it’s time to switch. #vodafoneindia— Kaustubh Mulekar (@KMulekar) October 16, 2019
Responding to customers' queries, Vodafone tweeted, "Hi! This is a temporary issue and we are working on it. You will be able to use our services as soon as it is resolved."
