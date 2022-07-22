English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewstelecom

    Vodafone Idea board appoints Akshaya Moondra as next CEO

    Akshay Moondra's tenure as the chief executive officer will start from August 19, 2022, for a three-year period. He will be replacing the incumbent CEO, Ravinder Takkar, who was appointed to the post in 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 09:21 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on July 22 announced the appointment of Akshaya Moondra as its next chief executive officer. His tenure, for a period of three years, will begin from August 19, 2022, the company said in a statement.

    Moondra, who is currently VIL's chief financial officer, would be replacing Ravinder Takkar as the CEO. The latter's three-year term at the company's helm is scheduled to conclude on August 18.

    The new chief financial officer, who would replace Moondra for the post, will be announced in due course, the statement added.

    Moondra's appointment is based on the recommendation of the company's nomination and remuneration committee, VIL said. He has "over thirty years of international experience and over 14 years’ experience

    in the Indian telecom sector", it added.

    Also Read | Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL lose users in May

    Close

    Related stories

    "We are pleased to welcome Akshaya Moondra as our new CEO. He is well versed with the Vodafone Idea business context, and I am confident that he will successfully steer the company through the next phase of development and help unlock its full potential," VIL Chairman Himanshu Kapania said.

    Although outgoing CEO Takkar would be replaced by Moondra, he would continue to remain a part of the Vodafone Group, the telecom firm clarified.

    "Takkar is an experienced global executive with nearly three decades in the Vodafone Group, and will continue to serve with Vodafone Group," it said.

    According to Kapania, Takkar has steered the company through the world’s largest telecom integration and made the company a "future-fit digital telecom player". The board would like to "thank him for his solid leadership" over the last three years, the VIL chairman added.

    VIL's shares closed at Rs 8.93 a piece at the BSE on July 22, which was 1.11 percent lower as compared to the previous day's close. At the NSE, the share price dropped by 0.56 percent as against the previous day to close at Rs 8.95.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akshay Moondra #Announcements #Companies #Ravinder Takkar #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.