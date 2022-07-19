Jio adds most subscribers in May cementing lead as Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL lose users

A general view of Reliance Jio headquarters is seen on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, June 1, 2016. Picture taken June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Clara Ferreira Marques - RTX2NPNV

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained net 31.11 lakh mobile subscribers in May, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added net 10.27 lakh users, according to data released by the telecom regulator today.

Vodafone Idea lost net 7.59 lakh mobile subscribers during May. BSNL shed net 5.3 lakh subscribers and MTNL lost net 2,665 subscribers during the period.

Also Read: Jio adds 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April; Airtel gains 8.1 lakh users

As of May 31, the top five wireless broadband service providers were Jio at 40.87 crore subscribers, Airtel at 21.23 crore, Vodafone Idea at 12.32 crore, BSNL at 2.17 crore and Intech Online at 0.021 crore.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 62.37 crore at the end of April to 62.45 crore at the end of May and wireless subscription in rural areas increased from 51.88 crore to 52.09 crore during the period. The monthly growth rates for urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.12 and 0.40 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Jio submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore — the highest amongst the four players in the fray for 5G spectrum bidding.

EMD is an assurance of payment in good faith and the amount is reflective of the quantity of airwaves a company can bid for in the auction.

The EMD of Adani Data Networks stood at Rs 100 crore, the lowest, and that for Airtel and Vodafone Idea at Rs 5,500 and Rs 2,200 crore respectively.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.