Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSNL launches new monthly broadband plans with 20Mbps speed starting at Rs 99

The new broadband service plans can only be availed by new BSNL customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched four new broadband plans.

The broadband plans start from Rs 99 and offer 20 Mbps with FUP Data, which ranges from 45 GB to 600 GB.

The non Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband service plans can be availed by new BSNL customers. The customers would have to pay a security deposit of Rs 500 along with broadband plan tariff. Th plan will be valid across India, except for the Andaman and Nicobar telecom circle.

Here are the plan details:

45 GB BBG COMBO ULD

The Rs 99 per month plan (45GB BBG COMBO ULD) provides 1.5 GB of data per day, i.e. total 45 GB per month, with 20 Mbps speed. Once the FUP limit is exceeded, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

150 GB BBG COMBO ULD

The 150GB BBG COMBO ULD will cost Rs 199 per month and will provide 5 GB per day with 20 Mbps speed. Once the FUP limit exceeds, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

300 GB BBG COMBO ULD

The 300 GB BBG COMBO ULD will cost Rs 299 with speed of 20 Mbps till 10 GB per day, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps after exceeding the FUP limit.

600 GB BBG COMBO ULD

The 600 GB BBG COMBO ULD which costs Rs 399 will offer 20 GB per day with 20 Mbps speed. After FUP exceed, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

In all of the above plans, the speed will be restored after 12.00 am.

The above broadband plans will provide unlimited voice calling via landlines on any network across the country. BSNL will also provide one free email ID with 1 GB of cloud storage. These plans are valid only for six months.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 10:02 pm

tags #broadband #BSNL #India #Telecom

