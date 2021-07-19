ZTE Blade V30, Blade V30 Vita launched with Unisoc SoCs, 5,000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

ZTE recently unveiled two new smartphones in its Blade series. The ZTE Blade V30 and Blade V30 Vita have been unveiled in Mexican markets. Both phones arrive with Unisoc chipsets, 5,000 mAh batteries, large displays.

The ZTE Blade V30’s features a starting price of MXN 6,199 (Roughly Rs 23,200) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the ZTE Blade V30 Vita will set you back MXN 5,099 (Roughly Rs 19,100) for the 3GB/128GB variant. The ZTE Blade V30 arrives in Blue and Black colour options, while the ZTE Blade V30 Vita is available in Blue, Grey, and Green options.

ZTE Blade V30 Specs

The ZTE Blade V30 is powered by a Unisoc T618 octa-core chip paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the 128GB internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the phone gets a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

ZTE Blade V30 Vita Specs

The ZTE Blade V30 Vita is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chip paired with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the 128GB internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the phone gets a 48 MP primary shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support isn’t mentioned.