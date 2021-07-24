YouTube now has more downloads on Android than the entire world's population

Google's popular video content platform has been downloaded more than 10 billion times

As of July 2021, the currently estimated population of the world is 7.9 billion people. Google's mobile operating system Android celebrated 3 billion device activations this year and the number of apps available on the Play Store rose to 2.89 million.

If you think those are staggering numbers, Google's YouTube app for Android has now crossed 10 billion downloads. That's more than the entire estimated population of the world.

To be fair, you have to factor in its presence on every Android phone as part of Google's suite of apps but even then, 10 billion is a staggering number.

The second most popular app on the Play Store, Facebook has more than 7 billion downloads. WhatsApp is third with more than 6 billion downloads, Facebook Messenger sits pretty at more than 5 billion downloads and Instagram rounds out the top five with more than 3 billion downloads.

TikTok continues strong with more than 2 billion downloads, the popular mobile game Subway Surfers is next with more than 1 billion downloads, Facebook Lite is just shy of 2 billion downloads, Microsoft Word and Microsoft Powerpoint sit very close to 2 billion as well, and Snapchat has a little over 1 billion downloads.

Surprisingly Netflix and Twitter find themselves further down the list with the video streaming platform edging out the social microblogging site with more than 1.5 billion downloads.