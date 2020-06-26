App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube may soon allow users to upload and merge 15-second clips

The testing is currently being carried out with a small group of users on the YouTube Android and iOS app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YouTube is testing a new feature under its experiments program which would allow users to upload 15-second clips and merge them into a single video.

If you are a part of the experiment, you will see a ‘create a video’ option in the YouTube mobile app’s upload flow. You can tap or hold the record button to record the first clip, and then tap again or release the button to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you are done capturing footage up to a maximum length of 15 seconds.

YouTube states that if you would like to upload a longer video, you will still be able to do so by uploading from your phone gallery instead of recording through the app. There is still a lot of confusion on whether the 15-second limit is for each clip or multiple clips combined to form a 15-second merged video.

Close

The testing is currently being carried out with a small group of users on the YouTube Android and iOS app.

related news

Interestingly, Instagram is also testing a similar 15-second clips experiment. Called Reels, the TikTok-rival’s testing has been expanded to new markets. The Facebook-owned company has been testing Reels since November 2019 and has made some changes after taking feedback from its users.

Instagram has not yet confirmed a global rollout for Reels, but there is no better time than the present, with people having plenty of time to experiment during the lockdown and the recent rise of anti-Chinese sentiment.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #YouTube

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.