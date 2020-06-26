YouTube may soon allow users to upload and merge 15-second clips

YouTube is testing a new feature under its experiments program which would allow users to upload 15-second clips and merge them into a single video.

If you are a part of the experiment, you will see a ‘create a video’ option in the YouTube mobile app’s upload flow. You can tap or hold the record button to record the first clip, and then tap again or release the button to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you are done capturing footage up to a maximum length of 15 seconds.

YouTube states that if you would like to upload a longer video, you will still be able to do so by uploading from your phone gallery instead of recording through the app. There is still a lot of confusion on whether the 15-second limit is for each clip or multiple clips combined to form a 15-second merged video.

The testing is currently being carried out with a small group of users on the YouTube Android and iOS app.

Interestingly, Instagram is also testing a similar 15-second clips experiment. Called Reels, the TikTok-rival’s testing has been expanded to new markets. The Facebook-owned company has been testing Reels since November 2019 and has made some changes after taking feedback from its users.

Instagram has not yet confirmed a global rollout for Reels, but there is no better time than the present, with people having plenty of time to experiment during the lockdown and the recent rise of anti-Chinese sentiment.