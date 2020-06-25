App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram Reels, a TikTok clone feature is now available in more countries

Instagram is also rolling out further access to Reels in France and Germany,


Instagram is reportedly expanding “Reels” to new markets. The social media giant first launched Reels in Brazil back in November last year to fight back against Chinese rival TikTok. Reels allows users to record 15-second clips, set them to music or other audio and share them on the platform.

Now, a recent report by TechCrunch suggests that the Facebook-owned company is expanding Reels to France and Germany. The Reels feature in Instagram is similar to TikTok in that it offers users a set of editing tools that makes content creation easier. When it first launched in Brazil, Reels gave users the ability to adjust a video’s speed, offered a countdown timer, and several other effects.

Instagram has changed some aspects of Reels, learning from its initial test phase in Brazil. TechCrunch reported that the Instagram community wanted the ability to share Reels with followers and friends in a more permanent way and reach a wider audience. The community also wanted a dedicated space to conveniently compile and watch Reels.

Close

With the expansion into France and Germany, Reels has now been moved to dedicated space on a user’s profile. Additionally, a dedicated slot in Explore will allow public accounts to share Reels to wider audiences. With Reels, Instagram aims to encourage the emergence of new talent, which it is intends to promote on the platform.

related news

The challenge for Reels will be to get Instagram users to create different type of content. Instagram has not yet confirmed a global rollout for Reels, but there is no better time than the present, with people having plenty of time to experiment during the lockdown and the recent rise of anti-Chinese sentiment.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #TikTok

