App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xtensifi adds open banking consulting as a service for FIs, FinTech firms

Xtensifi enables banks and credit unions to be the primary hub for when and where consumers authorize their data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xtensifi, a digital consulting and development firm that enables financial institutions and FinTech providers to create and execute their mobile and online strategies, has announced its new open banking consulting service for both financial institutions and financial technology firms.

Xtensifi enables banks and credit unions to be the primary hub for when and where consumers authorize their data. With intellectual property and core competencies around back-end integration and API development, Xtensifi helps mitigate problems with existing permission-based methodologies that often causes valuable customer and member data to go unused for years.

Xtensifi helps to facilitate legal, fully-compliant connections between fintech firms and financial institutions. With decades of experience in the financial services industry and a deep understanding of how to communicate effectively with FIs, the firm has proven experience in helping fintechs better market – and integrate — their products to these organizations.

Close
“We are empowering financial institutions with a more secure way to enable the sharing of permissioned customer data without increasing the risk of breaches,” said Doug Bacon, Managing Director at Xtensifi. “Consumers and small businesses now have greater control over their data and benefit from the trust in their bank or credit union to keep their financial information safer.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Xtensifi

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.