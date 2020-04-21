App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch its most affordable 5G phone under Redmi K30 series, the Redmi K30i

The K30i will reportedly launch at the end of April and will remain as the main Redmi 5G device till June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device maker Xiaomi could soon launch an affordable 5G smartphone under its Redmi K30 series. The ‘Lite’ variant of the Redmi K30 series is tipped to be called as Redmi K30i.

The K30i will reportedly launch at the end of April and will remain the company's primary 5G device till June. According to ITHome, the budget 5G smartphone will feature a 48MP primary sensor, instead of the 64MP sensor on the Redmi K30 series.

The other three sensors are said to remain the same. This means that Redmi K30i could feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography.

Close

The rest of the specifications are said to remain the same, including the Redmi K30 Pro’s Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD, and 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone is tipped to launch for as low as Yuan 1,799 (Rs 19,500).

Xiaomi has not confirmed the Redmi K30i launch. The company’s currently available Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro 5G are already up on sale in China for as low as Yuan 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,750). 

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

