Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 5000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9T 5G globally. The Redmi Note 9T 5G is similar to the Redmi 9 5G, which was launched in China earlier in December. The Redmi 9T 5G is a budget 5G phone with a 7nm MediaTek chipset, triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G Price

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is priced at EUR 229 (Roughly Rs 20,550) for the base 4GB/64GB model. You can double the storage to 128GB for EUR 269 (Roughly Rs 21,450). However, the phone will be available for an introductory price of EUR 199 (Roughly Rs 17,850) and EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 22,350).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G Specs

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The Redmi Note 9T 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout for the 13 MP selfie camera.

The display features a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The Redmi Note 9T 5G opts for a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. The Redmi Note 9T 5G also packs a dual-speaker system and a splash-proof back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G will be available in Daybreak Purple and Nightfall Black colours. The Redmi Note 9T 5G will go on sale on the company’s official website and Amazon as well as other third-party retailers.