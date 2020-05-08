Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship with 108 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 865 to launch today

Xiaomi is launching its flagship Mi 10 smartphone later today. While the Mi 10 handset is only just coming to India, the phone was already unveiled in February. Barring price, all the details about the Mi 10 have already been revealed.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

The Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem, but since the connectivity is not available in India, it might not be of much use to us, for now. The Mi 10 can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The improved VC Liquid cooling technology further helps performance.

The Mi 10 packs a 4,780 mAh battery capacity with 30W fast wired and wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 skin on top. The phone is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front with an aluminium frame.

The Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also covers a P3 wide colour gamut, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the phone boasts a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. The 108-megapixel sensor is paired with a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. Additionally, the punch-hole notch on the screen houses a 20-megapixel, f/2.0 front shooter. The Mi 10 supports video recording in 8K resolution at 30 fps or 4K resolution at 60 fps. The 108-megapixel sensor offers PDAF and OIS.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

While we will still have to wait to get an official price tag in India, the Mi 10 launched in China for CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs. 42,800). Xiaomi will likely price the phone in and around the 50K mark in India, but we will have to wait and find out. Xiaomi is also launching the Mi Box (A device that can convert a regular TV to a smart TV) and new true wireless earbuds alongside the Mi 10.