X wants brands to spend at least $10,00 per month on ads to maintain verified status

X, the social networking platform formerly known as Twitter, has now mandated that brands spend at least $1,000 per month on ads or risk losing their verified status on the platform.
According to The Wall Street Journal, X warned brands that beginning on August 7, they run the risk of losing their verified gold checkmark if they haven't spent $1,000 on ads in 30 days, or $6,000 in the previous 180 days.
Or they can just pay $1000/month for a verified organization subscription with the ability to convey that organizational authority to affiliates. This more than pays for itself in organic reach.
The reason for the $1000/month is to set a moderately high bar to be a verified org,…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2023
Elon Musk responding to a tweet that quoted thee article said that organizations could also pay, "$1000/month for a verified organization subscription with the ability to convey that organizational authority to affiliates. This more than pays for itself in organic reach".
Musk said that "moderately high bar" for a verified organization on the platform was to keep, "scammers" from creating "millions of accounts".
The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter was offering a 50 percent discount on all new ad bookings through July 31. The discounts, according to X, is to allow brands to "gain reach during crucial moments", such as sporting events.
