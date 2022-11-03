Xiaomi looks to bridge smartphone, digital camera gap with 12s ultra concept

Xiaomi has revealed a concept that aims to narrow the gap between smartphones and digital cameras. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the company’s top flagship smartphone of 2022 and the first by the smartphone maker to feature a 1-inch camera sensor.

Now, a modified version of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with a lens attached has been revealed by the Chinese phonemaker in an official post on Weibo. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra uses what the company calls is a “dual 1-inch ultra-sensor”.



The Ultra story continues! Meet #Xiaomi12SUltraConcept.

The magic is in its exceptional dual 1" ultra sensor design. Once the Leica M Series lens is attached, a 1" sensor is used in its smartphone form and the other in its camera form. pic.twitter.com/K1cpRIa30J — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) November 3, 2022

The concept has been co-designed in partnership with the reputed camera brand Lecia. The device has two 1-inch camera sensors plus a layer of sapphire glass protecting the camera module. For the phone, the company appears to be using the Sony the IMX989 camera sensors as seen on the standard Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

According to Xiaomi, the handset uses an M-mount, allowing for other M-lenses to work. This particular lens is a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH module. The clip uploaded by the company also reveals some software features, including focus peaking, zebra lines, a histogram, and 10-bit RAW shooting.

Co-engineered with @leica_camera, we invited its engineers to tell you the story behind #Xiaomi12SUltraConcept and the unprecedented dual 1" ultra sensor. pic.twitter.com/Qq2MaSKapy November 3, 2022

Though Xiaomi has not confirmed if the concept will go commercial, this smartphone takes the most radical approach to smartphone photography. It will be interesting to see what it is capable of and if Xiaomi will adopt some of the technology into its upcoming smartphones.