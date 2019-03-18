Wipro launches AI, ML solutions powered by AWS

Wipro announced the availability of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro’s AI-enabled, on-demand solutions on AWS will govern critical supply chain processes, and drive enhanced operational efficiency, productivity and superior customer experience for enterprise clients.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro’s solutions such as Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Accounts Payable Auditor, Wipro HOLMES E-KYC and Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Contract solutions will be powered by AWS. Clients will benefit from the combined strengths of the AI and automation platform - Wipro HOLMES and AWS AI and ML services. In addition, clients will be able to access Wipro HOLMES E-KYC Controller Extractor and Wipro HOLMES E-KYC Financials Extractor on AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning.

Wipro is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

“At AWS, our mission is to put machine learning in the hands of every developer. With AWS Marketplace, you can navigate, discover and deploy the ML models needed to build intelligent applications to fuel innovation. The AI and ML solutions leveraging Wipro HOLMES and AWS SageMaker help customers in applying AI to procurement, supply chain, compliance and other domains,” said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Wipro has implemented its Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Accounts Payable Auditor solution, powered by AWS, for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). The solution audits vendor payment transactions to proactively detect process anomalies, identify outliers and prevent payment leakage in the company’s procure to pay process.