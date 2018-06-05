App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro employees get 6-7% average salary hike for the year beginning June

Wipro has declared that some employees might not receive any increments this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro, one of India’s largest software services exporter, has offered an average of 6-7 percent salary hike to eligible employees for the year beginning June. Earlier this year, TCS and Infosys offered similar salary hikes to their employees. Capgemini, on the other hand, offered a meagre 0.5-1% hike.

According to a report by the Times of India, Wipro has declared that some employees might not receive any increments this year. The company stressed that digital engagements and the desire to improve their skills will be viewed more favourably than ‘routine legacy work’. The employees not eligible for pay hikes are being urged buckle up.

Although, Wipro did not specify the number of employees that were not being offered a hike, an internal memo by CEO Abidali Neemuchwala on Monday advised such employees to discuss their growth prospects with their supervisors and the HR.

A Wipro spokesperson said, as per the report, “On an average, the increments are in the high single digits for offshore employees while increments for onsite employees are in the low single digits. Top performers and those working on future-focused niche technologies and domains have been rewarded with substantially higher increases.”

This certainly looks like a trend in the IT services sector with employees having new technology skills being offered better benefits.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Wipro

