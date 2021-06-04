WhatsApp will get multi-device support in the coming months

WhatsApp has said it will allow users to access the service from up to four linked devices

Will Cathcart, WhatsApp CEO confirmed to WABetainfo that some promising new features are on the way to the chat platform. Among them is the ability to access your account from different linked devices without compromising the end-to-end encryption that the service is known for.

The interesting thing about this feature is that it works offline without the need for an internet connection on the main device. The WhatsApp team said that it was a massive technical challenge to get it working but it would soon roll out for all users after spending some time in beta testing.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also chimed in and confirmed that the company will roll out a 'disappearing mode' that automatically turns on disappearing chats without having to individually toggle them on for specific conversations. Zuckerberg told the publication that the most important conversations people have are around private chats and they wanted to give people an easier way to make that default.

Another new feature he talked about was 'view once' which allows you to send and receive messages that disappear after you have viewed them. The recipients will only be able to see photos and videos once before they are vaporised.