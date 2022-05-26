English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp may allow you to keep some disappearing messages

    The option was spotted in the latest iOS and Android betas for the app

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to store some of the “disappearing messages”, WABetaInfo has said.

    The feature, spotted in the beta for the desktop version of WhatsApp and will allow users to keep some individual or group chats, past their expiry date.

    The saved messages can be accessed by visiting the contact info or group info page, and are saved under the new "kept messages" section.

    Also Read: WhatsApp aims to attract more businesses with new cloud API and premium features

    WABetaInfo said while the feature was discovered on the desktop beta of the app, the Meta-owned social communication platform is working on bringing it to iOS and Android as well.

    Close

    Related stories

    It also reportedly working on some more ways to store disappearing messages but details aren't available at the moment.

    There is also no release date yet or confirmation on when these changes will take effect.

    WhatsApp has also announced it will end support for iOS 10 and 11. The change will go into effect from October 24 and any Apple devices that run on iOS 10 and 11, will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

    Also Read: Former WhatsApp executive regrets sale to Facebook: 'Didn't know it would become Frankenstein'

    The good news is that only two Apple smartphones-iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C-will be affected by the decision.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Disappearing messages #iOS 10 #iOS 11 #Meta #WhatsApp
    first published: May 26, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.