Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from Bentley Flying Spur First Edition?

The company will be auctioning the first unit of the car and will donate the entire amount to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bentley recently unveiled its latest offering in the luxury sedan segment, the Flying Spur. Making some additions to the already luxurious car, the British automobile manufacturer has confirmed that it will unveil the Flying Spur First Edition at the Elton John Foundation Gala on July 24.

The company will be auctioning the first unit of the car and will donate the entire amount to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Bentley has spared no expense in making the already luxurious Flying Spur even more elegant.

It gets Bentley’s signature rectangular grille with vertical slats, trademark twin circular headlamps with matrix LEDs and a Flying ‘B’ replacing the front logo. It also gets LED tail-lamps that feature the ‘B’ insignia of the company and 22-inch Mulliner alloy wheels. The car also has a badge showing the Union Jack with the number 1 in the middle.

The interiors are decked with a rotating 12.3-inch infotainment screen, all-digital instrument cluster and handcrafted interior upholstery, among others. It also gets First Edition special winged emblems on the headrests and tread-plates, along with the Union Jack flag and ‘First Edition’ written in the middle.

Bentley has equipped the car with a panoramic sunroof, configurable mood lighting as well as a rotating display that gives you the option to switch from a touchscreen display or a set of three classic analogue dials. It also gets an exclusive ‘Touring Specification’ which gives the car lane assist, night vision, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

The car remains mechanically unchanged and carries forward the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine from the Flying Spur. It makes 635 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. It gives the 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 300+ km/h. The engine is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and has an all-wheel-drive layout.

The First Edition is set to be put up for sale in October, with deliveries beginning in 2020. The car should enter production by the end of this year, but it will be available for sale for a year only. The Flying Spur will be delivered in India from the end of this year, but it is still unclear whether the First Edition will be offered as well.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:55 pm

