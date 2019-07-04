What to expect from 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of its latest generation naked motorcycle, the Gixxer 150. While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, the bike was recently spotted in the country, hinting that a launch is just around the corner.

The 2019 Gixxer retains its muscular design, though it gets a new, beefier fuel tank and sharper tank extensions. It also gets an all-new LED headlight setup, along with an all-digital instrument console. It retains its split seats, tail section, double-barrel exhaust and the rear tyre from the previous generation.

Suzuki has also retained the original 154.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes 14.1 PS of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. It stands on telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back. The motorcycle gets a single disc on both the wheels, while single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

As the carburettor has been replaced by a fuel injector, along with other upgrades, it is safe to assume that the motorcycle will be priced above the previous generation price point. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 98,000 (ex-showroom) upon launch. It will be pitted against Yamaha FZ FI, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Honda CB Hornet and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V among others.