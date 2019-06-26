What new features has Tata given to Nexon?

India car manufacturer Tata seems to be working on upgrading its compact SUV, the Nexon. While there has been no official announcement from the company, a leaked document has revealed the upgrades in Nexon after analyzing customer feedback.

All the variants of the Nexon have undergone changes, except the base XE model. The Nexon gets new piano black trims with matte black surround around the AC controls. The dashboard also gets a grey finish. The variants with a 2-DIN music system get a revised font for easier readability. They also get a bigger radio antenna for better signal reception.

Higher variants get a new roof rail design, while the rear blower vents have been converted to air conditioning vents. The top trims also get a 12V charging socket for the backseat. The grey door pads have also been replaced with piano black ones.

The higher trims of the Nexon are still equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display with phone app connectivity, climate control, steering mounted controls and a multi-info driver’s display among others.

The car is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat seatbelt warning, a high-speed alert and rear parking sensors. Though there has been no official confirmation, it is expected that the Nexon’s prices will remain unchanged. It has a price range of Rs 6.58 lakhs to Rs 11 lakhs (ex-showroom).