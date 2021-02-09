What is Koo, how to download it, and why Indian ministers are moving to the Twitter alternative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, aka self-reliant India last year. Since then, several local developers have built and released Made in India apps. One such app is Koo - an Indian alternative to Twitter. Several ministers and celebrities have started signing up for the Indian social networking app. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who holds portfolios including Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications portfolios along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are among the prominent names who have joined Koo. So what is Koo? How does the Twitter alternative work? Here is everything you need to know:

What is Koo?

Koo, as mentioned above, is an Indian alternative to Twitter. The Indian micro-blogging website was developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. Much like Twitter, Koo is a micro-blogging platform that can be used to express your views and opinions on various topics. It also won the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Government of India in August 2020.

The app supports multiple Indian regional languages. At the time of writing this, Koo supports Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese.

Users on Koo can share posts, audio, video, photos on the platform. Like Twitter, Koo also allows users to chat with each other via DMs. You can also conduct polls on the micro-blogging website.

How to download Koo?

Koo is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can download the social media app on their iPhone and Android devices. The app has an average rating of 4.7 stars on Google Play Store and 4.1 on the iOS App Store.

On Android, the app has received over 49,400 reviews and over a million downloads at the time of writing this.