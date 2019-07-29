What has changed in the Benelli TNT 600i?

Benelli’s flagship naked motorcycle the TNT 600i is due for an update. While an official date of launch hasn’t been announced, latest spy shots of the motorcycle reveal most of its updates and changes.

The studio shots of the motorcycle confirm that Benelli has done heavily reworked the TNT 600i. It gets a brand-new design language which could make its way to the company’s smaller-capacity motorcycles in the future.

It gets a chiselled tank which has more prominent edges than its previous generation. It also gets a single-piece seat, though the company could also give the motorcycle a split-seat setup. The headlight setup has also undergone a complete overhaul and now features a twin light setup, much like the bigger TNT 899 and TNT 1130 motorcycles. It is also speculated that the motorcycle will get a new neon yellow paint scheme as well.

Benelli could carry forward the chassis, swingarm, front forks and brake setup from the current-gen TNT 600i. Currently, the motorcycle is powered by a 600cc inline-four engine which makes 86.24 PS of maximum power and 54.6 Nm of peak torque. It is expected that the engine will be reworked on to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

An official launch date hasn’t been announced, but it is expected that the company will showcase the updated TNT 600i at the upcoming EICMA this year. Considering the upgrades that Benelli has made, it is safe to assume that the motorcycle will receive a price hike.