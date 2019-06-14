We want to retailise institutional lending: Gaurav Kumar of Vivriti Capital

Vivriti Capital is a tech-enabled online marketplace offering customised debt products to institutional clients within retail financial services and other non-financial services sectors. It also provides investment banking services to its diverse set of clients by combining its deep understanding of their business models with the abilities of a team of structured finance experts and an extensive coverage of investor classes, both in India and overseas.

“We want to retailise institutional lending that is our vision,” said Gaurav Kumar, Founder & Promoter at Vivriti Capital. He went on saying, “We want to build capabilities both in terms of credit understanding and deepening our algorithm development, ML to take care of how this model can be of plug and play.”