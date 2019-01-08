Volvo Polestar 2 EV launch in 2020: All you need to know

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo is no stranger to competition. Be it from Mercedes in the form of A-class, or BMW’s 5-series, Volvo has answered the call in almost every segment. Now looking to dabble in Tesla’s world of battery-operated cars, Volvo is coming up with the Polestar 2. Have a look at what to expect from Volvo’s electric vehicle:

Polestar 1 successor

Polestar 2 derives its name from its predecessor, the Polestar 1. While 2 is an all-out electric car, the Polestar 1 is a hybrid car, with a combined power of over 600 PS. The Polestar 2 on the other hand, sports an all-electric powertrain with a range of 483 km. That is a perfect balance of economy and luxury.

Polestar 2 Body Style

Although Volvo cars are known for being fast, they’re also family carriers. Hence the Polestar 2 will follow the family legacy and is speculated to sport a four-door fastback body type. This essentially puts the Polestar in competition with Mercedes CLA class, at least.

Polestar 2 Specifications

While the exact mechanical setup is ambiguous, it is expected that the total output of the luxury EV could be close to 400 PS, which is 200 less than its successor. However, the Polestar 2 will debt the new Google Android HMI for Volvo and will feature its in-car version of Google assistant. Hi-Tech!

Polestar 2 Price

With electric vehicles on the advent of a breakthrough in India, it is no surprise that Volvo aims to set a benchmark in its segment. Considering the sheer luxury and technology the car has to offer, it is speculated to be priced at a reasonable Rs 25 lakh, in competition with Tesla’s Model 3 among others.

Polestar legacy

Though the Polestar 1 is the first in line, the Polestar 2 is set to be the first all-electric vehicle in the lineup and could pave the way for a whole array of Polestar vehicles, sporting an all-electric powertrain.

It is clear that the Polestar 2 could prove to be a turning point in the automobile industry. Its release in 2020 is awaited with much anticipation in the automobile world.