Volkswagen Beetle to Tesla Model X SUV: Vehicles that ace rollover test for safety

A while ago, a Youtube channel posted a video of a Tesla model X undergoing a rollover test on sand. Unsurprisingly, the Model X could not be rolled over and even in the most vertical state, rolled over on the wheels. It made the Model X the first and only SUV to achieve a NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) 5-Star safety rating in every category (with the lowest probability of rollover and overall injury of any SUV). There are, however, many other cars who share almost the same rating. Here are a few of them.

Volkswagen created a legend when it launched the Beetle decades ago. Fondly remembered as a ‘bug car’, this rear-engine rear-wheel-drive car was so balanced and agile due to its curved hump-like shape, that it held the record for the car least likely to rollover for a long time.

The Japanese car maker shifted its focus to SUVs after passing on the sports division to Lexus, and came up with a barrage of heavy-duty, yet luxurious vehicles. Among them was the Toyota Highlander, which was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Toyota took the extremely agile and stable platform used by the Camry, but built a gargantuan SUV on top of it. Armed with electronic aids like Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control and traction control, this front-engine front-wheel-drive SUV will carry its passengers safely.

The Mazda Miata MX-5 is a front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive car capable of doing almost anything its driver needs. From speeding down the dragstrip to sliding across corners, the Miata’s tiny, compact stature makes it an absolute ground magnet.