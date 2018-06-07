VMware's WorkSpace ONE enables a digital workspace for the future

VMware, the virtualisation software company, has introduced WorkSpace ONE, which helps manage devices and services better.

"This is the workspace that allows employees or employees of our customers to access information that they need from a device and location of their choice so they can service clients better or find new revenue streams or be more productive," Sanjay Deshmukh - Vice President, End-User computing Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) told Moneycontrol.

Essentially, WorkSpace ONE will let employees login to all their work applications from within or outside the office network, with all their work stored.

"With this, we’re trying to replicate an app store in an enterprise setup. If you are an employee of a bank, retail organisation or healthcare setup, all you need to do is download the WorkSpace ONE from your app store, enter your credentials, it will recognise you are an employee of your organisation and will give you access to all your apps," Deshmukh said.

WorkSpace ONE also provides single sign on, which means a user will not need to login again and again on different devices. All they need to remember is the password for their WorkSpace ONE account.

Deshmukh added that the current job market, with more and more millennials, necessitates giving employees the freedom and flexibility to be able to access their work-related apps from any device.

As digital work spaces become more and more prevalent, products like this could bring down the cost of real estate as more and more employees work from home or a place of their choice.

According to research firm Gartner, one of the important pillars of a digital workplace is reworking access and use of content and analytics.

"Workers expect enterprise tools for searching, sharing and consuming information to be as "smart" and compelling as those they use in their personal lives. They want information and analytics to be contextualized, based on their work, and delivered when they need it," Gartner said in a statement.