Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor to be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 29

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest India offering, the Vivo X21 on May 29. The smartphone will be launched exclusively on Flipkart and sale will begin at 12.30 pm.

The launch will be live-streamed on Flipkart and on a dedicated webpage on Vivo’s website along with its social media platforms.

The device maker had initially put the phone up for pre-booking on its website and was charging Rs 2,000 as an pre-booking amount.

The phone will be the first phone in India to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It was launched earlier in China in two variants, the Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD.

While Vivo X21 was launched in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, the Vivo X21 UD comes in the 128GB version only and is the one that features the in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, India may witness only the Vivo X21 UD model which will be launched as Vivo X21. The phone is part of an exclusive group of devices that will receive the Android P Developer Preview 2 in India.

The company hasn’t announced much details about the phone including its price. However, going by its China launch where the phone is priced at 3,598 yuan (approximately Rs 38,000) it will be safe to assume that the phone could be similarly priced in India.

As part of the launch, Flipkart is providing some offers including Rs 3,000 off on exchange of an older phone. Customers who will buy the phone using SBI credit card will get an additional 5 percent cashback.

The device sports a thin-bezeled 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FullHD+ touchscreen display with an iPhone X-like notch. The display resolution is set at 1080*2280 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 loaded on Android Oreo 8.1. At its heart, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC supported by a 6GB RAM. The phone will feature 128GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device will sport 12MP+5MP vertical dual cameras at the rear with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. Apart from dual pixel PDAF, the camera features LED flash, bokeh mode photography, phase detection and autofocus. At the front, there is a 12MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The cameras support features such as AI face beauty, HDR mode, shot re-focusing along with 4K UHD recording.

Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone sports the traditional fingerprint sensor at the back and runs on a 3,200 mAh battery.