Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V20E launched with 48MP triple camera setup, AMOLED display, 33W fast charging: Everything you need to know

The Vivo V20E is priced at RM 1,199 (Approx. Rs 21,200) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

Vivo recently unveiled a new smartphone in its V20 series in Malaysia. The Vivo V20E is an affordable smartphone with a triple camera setup, an AMOLED display, and fast charging.

Vivo V20E Specs

The Vivo V20E is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card. The device packs a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, which Vivo claims can deliver a 62-percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Vivo V20E sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V20E runs FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10. The phone measures 161.00×74.08×7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

On the back, the V20E opts for a triple-camera setup, which comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Vivo V20E Price

The Vivo V20E is priced at RM 1,199 (Approx. Rs 21,200) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant. The phone is available in black and white gradient colours. There is currently no word on international availability for the device.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

