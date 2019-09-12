App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V17 Pro with six cameras launching in India on September 20

The V17 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera module with two sensors.

Carlsen Martin

The Vivo V15 Pro may not have been an over-the-top phone, but it didn’t fail to deliver on 'camera performance'. However, the V17 Pro attempts to take camera performance to the next level. The successor to the V15 Pro gets several upgrades to make it feel like a new and refreshed device. So, let’s take a deep dive into the spec sheet.

In terms of performance, the Vivo V17 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is not the best-in-class. With an expected price of Rs 25,000, the SD675 mobile platform seems a little dated, especially considering what the Vivo Z1 Pro and Z1x offer at a sub-Rs 20K price point.

From the looks of things, the V17 Pro isn’t worried about performance. The camera seems to be the main feature of this device. The Vivo V17 Pro gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and two 2MP lenses for macro and depth.

Close

On the front, Vivo has opted for a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Yes, the V17 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera module with two sensors. Camera aside, the V17 Pro will sport an FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a 414-pixel density. It will feature an under-display optical fingerprint reader.

related news

The V17 Pro also gets a 4,100 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device will run on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The Vivo V17 Pro is expected to launch in India on September 20.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

