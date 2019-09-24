Vivo U10 launched in India with triple-cameras, Snapdragon 665 for Rs 8,990

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the U10 in India. The U10 is Vivo’s first smartphone under the new U-series in India. Vivo’s latest offering in India starts at Rs 8,990 for the base variant and goes up to 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Vivo U10 price and availability details

The Vivo U10 has been launched in three storage variants in India. The base variant with 3GB + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,990. The 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB storage models are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. All the three models would be available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options.

Vivo U10 sale begins on September 29 and would be available on Amazon India and Vivo E-Store.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 features a 6.35 Halo FullView HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch and 720 x 1544 resolution. The front panel has thin bezels with a marginally thicker chin bezel resulting in an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Vivo U10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. Storage can be expanded further via microSD up to 256GB.

There is an ‘Ultra Game Mode’, which would assist in enhancing the gaming experience.

There is also a 5,000 mAh battery cell on the Vivo U10 with support for 18W fast-charging. Vivo claims that 10 minutes of charge will offer up to 4.5 hours of talk-time.

Cameras at the back include a triple camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. The U10 features an 8MP f/2.2 super-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens as well. For selfies, the Vivo U10’s notch houses an 8MP f/2.2 front camera.

Biometrics include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Vivo U10 runs on Android 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9.1 out of the box. The new smartphone also supports system-wide Dark Mode.

Rs 599 for first year

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB port, etc.