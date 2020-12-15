Vivo iQOO U3 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

Vivo just listed a new smartphone in its iQOO series in China. The Vivo iQOO U3 was unveiled under the radar, with the device listed on Chinese retailer JD.com, revealing key specifications, design, and an official launch date.

The Vivo iQOO U3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a mid-range 5G chipset. The phone arrives in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB of storage. The iQOO U3 also features liquid cooling to keep the device cool under pressure.

The Vivo iQOO U3 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support over USB-C port. The iQOO U3 runs on iQoo UI 1.5 based on Android 10. The handset sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 20 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the iQOO U3 opts for a dual-camera setup, with a 48 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera module on the back is similarly shaped as the Vivo X50 series. The fingerprint reader on the device is embedded in the power button on the side.

The Vivo iQOO U3 will launch in China on December 18. The phone is available Black and Gradient Blue colour options. The iQOO U3 is priced at CNY 1,498 (Roughly Rs 16,800) for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back CYN 1,698 (roughly Rs 19,100). As of now, there is no announcement of availability outside China.