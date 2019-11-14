Visa takes its fintech innovation program to India

Visa announced the launch of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) in India. VEI is a leading global innovation program for identifying and collaborating with fintechs to produce cutting-edge solutions to digital payment challenges, in addition to enhancing their product propositions and providing visionary payment solutions for Visa’s vast network of partners.

The fintechs, both startups and later-stage, enrolling for the program will work on themes that address the roadblocks to higher adoption of digital payments in India. These range from growing digital payment awareness and usage beyond metros to increasing access to credit or scaling commercial payments.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager for India & South Asia, Visa said, “India has the second highest global fintech adoption rate in the world. Fintechs are putting new payment experiences into the hands of consumers and businesses every day. Through the Visa Everywhere Initiative, we seek to empower promising Indian fintechs that aim to make a difference to the way India pays.

Payment innovation in India is accelerating at breakneck speed and we believe that providing a platform to, and collaborating with, fintechs through the VEI will help bring solutions to the market that enhance the consumer and merchant payment experiences of tomorrow.”