Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Videocalling app Zoom introduces two-factor authentication to improve security for users

Users will be required to provide two or more pieces of credentials that authenticate their ownership of the account

Moneycontrol News

Zoom Video Communications has introduced a two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure users and prevent security breaches on the platform.

Users will be required to provide two or more pieces of credentials that authenticate their ownership of the account. For example, something the user knows (a password or pin), something the user owns (a smart card or mobile device), or something the user has (fingerprints, voice).

"Implementing 2FA helps organizations meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information. For small businesses and schools, it can be expensive to pay for an SSO service. Zoom’s 2FA provides a free and effective way to validate users and protect against security breaches," the company said in a statement on September 10.

Users with a Zoom account can enable the two-factor authentication following these steps:

> Sign in to the Zoom Dashboard

> In the navigation menu, click Advanced, then Security.

> Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled.

> Select one of these options to enable 2FA for:
-All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account.
-Users with specific roles: Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles. Click Select specified roles, choose the roles, then click OK.

-Users belonging to specific groups: Enable 2FA for users that are in the specified groups. Click the pencil icon, choose the groups, then click OK.

> Click ‘Save’ to confirm your 2FA settings.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology #world #Zoom Video Communication

