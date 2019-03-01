US Senate Committee demands answers from Sundar Pichai over Google Nest's microphone trouble

Google CEO Sundar Pichai may have to give an explanation to the US Senate Commerce Committee regarding a recent problem at Google's Nest, the smart-home device company, CNET reported.

Google's Nest Secure hub, which is an online home security system, received a backlash from many because the tech company did not reveal its in hardware specifics, marketing materials or even on Nest's official website, that the device has a microphone.

It became clear that there is a microphone in the system after Google announced in early February that it was rolling out its voice assistant software Google Assistant, to Nest Secure hub. Google Assistant performs a range of functions for its users like turning off the lights or checking up on flight information via voice commands.

Google had earlier admitted that it was an 'error' that the microphone was not mentioned in the product's details and assured users that it has never been activated in the device. But that did not calm the Senate Committee members, who ended up writing to Pichai, seeking explanations.

"Google's failure to disclose a microphone within its Nest Secure product raises serious questions about its commitment to consumer transparency and disclosure," the letter read. It added that in the age of advancing consumer technology, it must be a top priority of companies to keep their customers informed of what they are buying and using. Pichai is expected to follow up with the committee by March 12 latest and there will be an "in-person briefing" by March 29.

This comes at a time when tech giants are under scanner for the amount of personal information of their customers they possess and whether they can safeguard private data. Google is already unpopular among lawmakers and customers for its use of location data on Android devices.

The following questions will be put to Pichai by the Senate Committee:

-Was a microphone a part of the Nest Secure home security and alarm system device since the beginning?

-When and how did Google come to know of the microphone which was not listed on the Nest Secure's technical specifications made available to consumers?

- What are the steps Google has taken to inform consumers of Nest Secure devices that the device features a previously undisclosed microphone?

-What is the process that Google follows for developing technical specifications for the products it builds? At what stage of development did the error happen?

-Is Google aware or has it ever been made aware of any third party using the Nest Secure microphone for any unauthorized purpose?

-Is Google aware of similar exclusions in the technical specifications for other Google products?

The letter pointed out the risk of such events and said even if the company did not activate the device, it could have been used by a hacker to record information illegally.

This is not the first time that Google's Nest has faced privacy troubles. Nest Cam's security camera was recently hacked by a perpetrator to infiltrate into the house of a family in the San Francisco Bay Area by using a password procured from a third-party breach. Another such hacking incident was reported in Arizona.