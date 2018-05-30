US duo drives Tesla's Model 3 for 975 km in a single charge achieving a new hypermiling record

Two Colorado residents have set a new hypermiling record for Tesla Model 3, driving 975 kilometres in a single charge for 32 hours non-stop.

The ride broke a previous record of 901 kilometres from a Tesla Model S P100D, but it fell slightly short of a 1078-kilometres run in a Model S by an Italian team last August.

Hypermiling is a technique used by riders to conserve electricity or gas by driving at a low, consistent speed with a minimal use of the vehicle’s brakes.

Sean Mitchell and Erik Strait set out to create world record last week driving in a closed loop of 1km near Denver International Airport. They drove the vehicle at speed of 20 to 30 mph, stopping occasionally to use the bathroom and acquire food from friends using a net they held out the window, reported The Verge.



Final #Model3 hypermile numbers from @teslainventory and I: 606.2 miles (975 km), 66 kWh, and 110 wh/mi, and 32 hours of driving. At its peak it was 108F in the cabin with no a/c running. Thank you @Tesla and @elonmusk for making such an incredible piece of machinery! pic.twitter.com/Z1LJk4Ligk

— Sean M Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) May 27, 2018

The duo documented the whole trip on YouTube , following the instructions from the Guinness World Records. Mitchell also tweeted the final number.

The duo took the challenge to raise awareness of electric vehicles and help assuage range anxiety. Mitchell regarded this as the oft-cited excuse by consumers avoiding electric vehicles.

The Tesla Model 3, however, had to be towed away to a service centre as it could not be charged after the battery was drained.



Getting our hypermile #Model3 towed to the Service Center. After leaving it charged overnight at a Supercharger it is still not taking a charge. @teslainventory pic.twitter.com/QicQbnnWrF — Sean M Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) May 27, 2018



Update on hypermile Model 3 charging: Tesla has been investigating today - good communication. No resolution yet. Will add that I’ve run out of battery in my S three times and have never had issue with charging once at charger. Model 3 behavior that night was very unusual.— Sean M Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) May 28, 2018