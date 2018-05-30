App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US duo drives Tesla's Model 3 for 975 km in a single charge achieving a new hypermiling record

The Tesla Model 3, however, had to be towed away to a service centre as it could not be charged after the battery was drained

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two Colorado residents have set a new hypermiling record for Tesla Model 3, driving 975 kilometres in a single charge for 32 hours non-stop.

The ride broke a previous record of 901 kilometres from a Tesla Model S P100D, but it fell slightly short of a 1078-kilometres run in a Model S by an Italian team last August.

Hypermiling is a technique used by riders to conserve electricity or gas by driving at a low, consistent speed with a minimal use of the vehicle’s brakes.

Sean Mitchell and Erik Strait set out to create world record last week driving in a closed loop of 1km near Denver International Airport. They drove the vehicle at speed of 20 to 30 mph, stopping occasionally to use the bathroom and acquire food from friends using a net they held out the window, reported The Verge.

The duo documented the whole trip on YouTube, following the instructions from the Guinness World Records. Mitchell also tweeted the final number.

The duo took the challenge to raise awareness of electric vehicles and help assuage range anxiety. Mitchell regarded this as the oft-cited excuse by consumers avoiding electric vehicles.

The Tesla Model 3, however, had to be towed away to a service centre as it could not be charged after the battery was drained.


The world record for the greatest distance travelled by an electric vehicle in a single charge is 1,608.54 km (999.5 mi), and was achieved by IT Asset Partners, Inc. “ITAP” at Auto Club Motor Speedway in Fontana, California, USA, on 16-17 October 2017.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:34 pm

