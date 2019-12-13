Upcoming PUBG Mobile feature could include grappling hooks, healing gun, deployable shield

Tencent recently rolled out a new update for PUBG Mobile. The new PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update features new events and items related to the Winter season with new TDM modes like RageGear. Within a couple of days after the 0.16.0 release, new details about the next update have been leaked.

Mr Ghost Gaming, a YouTuber known for revealing new and upcoming PUBG features, has uploaded a new video about the PUBG Mobile Chinese beta update. The Chinese beta update comes with some features that have been borrowed straight from Call of Duty Mobile, another Battle Royale developed by Tencent.

PUBG Mobile could soon get the grappling hook feature, which is popular in Call of Duty Mobile. The feature lets players jump and climb upon buildings and tall structures by aiming the hook at the top-most spot. Players will, however, need to wait for 20 seconds to use grappling hook again. To make the feature even better, PUBG Mobile would also introduce a booster that would offer enough thrust to land softly when the player jumps from a tall building or a mountain. This, when timed right, would not let the player die or get knocked out during the match.

Another feature found in the PUBG Mobile Chinese beta app, which is likely to make it to the global version, is the deployable shield. The shield acts like a wall big enough to cover the whole squad. However, the shield stays activated for a limited time period. This feature can come in handy when a player is reviving their team member or while looting another player’s crate.