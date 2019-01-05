Type C for security: All you need to know about USB Type-C Authentication Program

Advait Berde

When the USB Type C was launched a few years ago, it took the world by storm. Receiving both positive as well as negative reviews in the initial stages of launch, the Type C soon grew to capture a majority of the market, and now serves to charge almost every major smartphone brand. One of the first highlights of Type C was its reversibility, which, unlike the Micro-USB, works both ways. Because of this, the difference between Apple and Android products was further reduced, and the bragging rights of Apple somewhat diminished. However, with the advancement in technology, Type C has gone further than just supplying electricity to your phone.

The USB Implementers Forums (USB IF), which is a non-profit organisation that looks after USB standards have announced a new ‘USB Type-C Authentication Program.’ It is aimed at protecting devices from malicious hardware and security hazards. While software, viruses and worms have always been a serious problem and threat to the Information Technology world, these days even malicious hardware and firmware can damage your device. To prevent this, the Authentication Program is being developed, which will confirm the authenticity of the USB device and cable to protect against non-compliant USB chargers, and thus reduce risks from malicious firmware. The authentication process will take place from the very moment the connection is made and will restrict all inappropriate data and power from being transmitted.

Just like a virus can enter your system the instant you click on a suspicious or harmful link, hooking up your device with an unknown USB Type-C charger increases the potential risk of data theft and security. Also, the equipment can be severely damaged if a proper wattage controller is not used. Under the new USB Type-C authentication program, connecting a non-compatible charger and data cable will not only terminate data transfer but also not allow power to pass through. This is done to ensure an increase in the device security, as well as to safeguard the hardware of the phones.