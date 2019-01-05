Type C for security: All you need to know about USB Type-C Authentication Program

An overview of the launch of the USB Type-C authentication program
Advait Berde
When the USB Type C was launched a few years ago, it took the world by storm. Receiving both positive as well as negative reviews in the initial stages of launch, the Type C soon grew to capture a majority of the market, and now serves to charge almost every major smartphone brand. One of the first highlights of Type C was its reversibility, which, unlike the Micro-USB, works both ways. Because of this, the difference between Apple and Android products was further reduced, and the bragging rights of Apple somewhat diminished. However, with the advancement in technology, Type C has gone further than just supplying electricity to your phone.
The USB Implementers Forums (USB IF), which is a non-profit organisation that looks after USB standards have announced a new ‘USB Type-C Authentication Program.’ It is aimed at protecting devices from malicious hardware and security hazards. While software, viruses and worms have always been a serious problem and threat to the Information Technology world, these days even malicious hardware and firmware can damage your device. To prevent this, the Authentication Program is being developed, which will confirm the authenticity of the USB device and cable to protect against non-compliant USB chargers, and thus reduce risks from malicious firmware. The authentication process will take place from the very moment the connection is made and will restrict all inappropriate data and power from being transmitted.