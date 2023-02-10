English
    Twitter stands to make millions from previously banned accounts: Report

    The report says that Twitter can "generate up to $19 million" from just 10 previously banned accounts

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    The report analyzed advertising activity from major brands including Apple, Amazon and NFL. CCDH found that their ads were often prominently displayed next to tweets from extremist influencers

    A new report suggests that previously banned accounts, that were reinstated on the platform are worth "$19 million a year in advertising revenue".

    Just 10 accounts that were reinstated by the social media and microblogging platform are set to generate massive advertising revenues in a year.

    Also Read | Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter engineer because his reach dropped

    As reported by The Washington Post, the research conducted by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit organization dedicated to countering online hate speech, says that Twitter willingly reinstated, "the accounts of self-professed Nazis, disinformation actors, misogynists and homophobes," because, "it’s highly profitable”.