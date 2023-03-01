English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter down for some users in US - Downdetector

    More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing the social media site, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    The report analyzed advertising activity from major brands including Apple, Amazon and NFL. CCDH found that their ads were often prominently displayed next to tweets from extremist influencers

    The report analyzed advertising activity from major brands including Apple, Amazon and NFL. CCDH found that their ads were often prominently displayed next to tweets from extremist influencers

    Twitter was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing the social media site, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The social network’s status page showed that all systems were operational.

    Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

    Another outage last month hit more than 8,000 users.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Reuters
    Tags: #down #Twitter #USA
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 05:47 pm