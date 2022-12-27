TSMC to kick off mass production of Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chips next week

The new MacBook Air laptop computer is unveiled during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is all set to kick off production of 3nm chips and one of the biggest clients, Apple, will be the first to get the new stock.

The TSMC is also one of Samsung's main competitors in the semiconductor business, and is starting production of its 3nm chipsets around six months after Samsung began.

While Apple did have the option to choose Samsung and get its M2 Pro SoC in the market early, the Cupertino technology giant still opted to stick with TSMC and has apparently already signed a deal to produce future M3 and Bionic chips at TSMC.

As per a report by Digitimes, TSMC is set to have a small celebration on December 29 before it kicks production off.

There are reports floating around that Apple will use the 3nm M2 Pro chips in its upcoming MacBook Pro models and Mac mini.

The M2 Pro chips will likely debut in the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, due out early next year. The Digitimes report mentions that TSMC won't ramp production for the 3nm chips up, until they can start production of an enhanced version of the chips.