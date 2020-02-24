App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Tiger 900: Check price, features and specifications here

Triumph is offering the Tiger with a brand-new, BSVI-compliant, 888cc inline-three-cylinder motor that makes 95PS of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tiger 900 is expected to be another updated motorcycle which will replace the Tiger 800 in India. It gets a bigger 888cc triple-cylinder engine, along with IMU-based electronics, adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema calipers. It should be Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh costlier than its predecessor (Image: Triumph)
British motorcycle manufacturer recently did a complete overhaul of the the Tiger 800 to release it in a new avatar called the Tiger 900.

Triumph is offering the Tiger with a brand-new, BSVI-compliant, 888cc inline-three-cylinder motor that makes 95PS of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque. The engine also has a new, 1-3-2 firing order instead of the conventional 1-2-3 of the previous generation.

Riders can get either Marzocchi suspension units or Showa suspension, which are offered with the GT and the Rally Pro trims respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema calipers, while it also gets cornering ABS.

The Triumph has also added an IMU-based ABS system, as well as six rider modes including Rain, Road, Sport, Rider, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro, as well as a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The company is yet to announce which trim levels will be arriving in India, though the motorcycle’s launch has been slated for April. It is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the BMW F 850 GS and the Suzuki V-Strom, among others.




First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Triumph #Triumph Tiger 800

