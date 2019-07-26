Triumph Motorcycles organizes expedition to celebrate Kargil Diwas

Today is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, which is celebrated by army veterans and soldiers in India annually. This year, to commemorate the anniversary, Triumph India organised a month-long motorcycle expedition spanning 1850 km.

The British motorcycle manufacturer organised an expedition from Mana Pass in Uttarakhand to Drasss War Memorial in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir. Its aim was to spread awareness about the achievements of the Indian Army, as well as pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the tragic war.

As per an article in Zigwheels, the company has released a press release stating, “The month-long expedition is being undertaken by a 14-member team on 9 Triumph motorcycles comprising a mix of both the Bonneville Modern Classics and the Tigers. The journey started in Mana village and will cover various army bases, while also passing through Khardung La and finally concluding at the Drass War Memorial in a commemorating ceremony in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and the Indian Army Chief.”

The journey was undertaken by members of 13 JAK- RIF, the unit Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra. The General Manager of Triumph Motorcycles India, Shoeb Farooq states, “ ‘It is a proud moment for us to be part of this project with the Indian Army. We’re glad that Triumph motorcycles are the choice of steed for the soldiers who are meeting families of the martyrs. We will be managing the technicalities and the back end for this ride. Being part of this project is our way of showcasing our respect not just for the Indian Army, but also the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. While the fleet mainly comprises of the Bonnevilles, our Tigers are also part of the ride as a symbolic gesture of victory for recapturing Tiger hill. As a brand, we endeavour to work closely with the Indian Army and this is just one of the various initiatives on which we plan to build this relationship further”.

This year’s theme for the Kargil Diwas is ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’ and Triumph aims to spread awareness of the war and the Indian army’s achievements during that period.