Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota unveils 15th generation Crown, equipped with data communication module

Toyota's new connected car technology focuses on safety, security, comfort and convenience based on real-time driving data, communicating with other cars on the street.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese carmaker Toyota has unveiled a 15th generation luxury sedan in its domestic market. Called Crown, the vehicle is among the first generation cars that will feature Toyota's Data Communication Module, which is a connected car technology that offers 24x7 connectivity services based on real-time driving data.

The car's new platform is based on Toyota's New Global Architecture strategy and comes in three engine options – two hybrids and a turbo-petrol. The hybrids are offered in 2.5-litre petrol that produce a combined output of 226 hp and a 3.5-litre petrol V6 producing 359 hp. The turbo-petrol engine makes 245 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The V6 will be mated to a 10-speed automatic gear-box.

Toyota's new connected car technology focuses on safety, security, comfort and convenience based on real-time driving data, communicating with other cars on the street. The Crown will also get Toyota's Safety Sense 2.0 which includes emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, cruise control and auto high beams.

Also on offer is an RS variant which features 18-inch alloys, rear spoiler, four exhaust tailpipes and black door frames. An 8-inch display panel paired with another 7-inch display panel below it comes standard in all variants.

Toyota hasn't said anything about bringing the Crown to India, but its all-new Corolla, which is based on the global architecture platform will soon be available in the country.
