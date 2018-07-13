Toyota reveals 2019 Supra in 'world debut' but it is still camouflaged

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway in sunny California and Toyota has taken the opportunity to debut its all-new 2019 Toyota Supra, again. They are calling it the car's "world debut", but since the announcement in March, the car has made quite a few reveals.

Mind you, there has never been a full reveal of the car and this time is no different. Toyota sent the car speeding up the hill in full camouflage the colours of Toyota Gazoo Racing. Sure, it looks cool, but it really does morph the lines.

The Supra's production plans were announced with the GR Supra Racing concept which took the shape of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car featuring a V8. That is nothing like the streetcar we are waiting for, however.

The most we know officially from Supra is that the engine is going to be an inline six-cylinder, despite the V6 sound we could hear at the festival. We also think that car will get an automatic transmission with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Apart from that, we know almost nothing else, but it seems like Toyota is enjoying it. How soon will it really be debuted? The first half of 2019, they said. Will we be excited about the car? Obviously. Will we get a manual transmission? Who knows? For now, we just have to wait and see if Toyota decides to showcase another camouflaged Supra in another "world debut" to gain a little more insight into the car.

Here is a video of the Supra climbing up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: