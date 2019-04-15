Toyota Innova Crysta updated for 2019; gets 360-degree camera as official accessory

Japanese carmaker Toyota has upgraded its flagship SUV, the Innova and while it retains its original shape and size, the interiors have been given slight updates for 2019. However, the upgrades are limited to the diesel variant only.

The SUV gets new interior colours as well as additional features in this update. Potential buyers can now choose “Ivory” perforated leather seats which get the Crysta insignia for the top ZX trim. It also gets heat rejection Glass on the windows and a USB fast charger on the V and Z variants. The Innova Crysta Touring Sport also gets the same feature updates as well.

Another of its upgrades is the inclusion of a 360-degree camera that is now offered as an official accessory by Toyota. This has increased the price of the Innova by at least Rs 10,000, with the maximum extra charges going up to Rs 24,000 as per the variant.

Toyota has not made any changes to the engine of the SUV, however. The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 150 PS of power and 343 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The automatic transmission, however, gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine. This makes 173 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

The diesel Innova Crysta has a base price of Rs. 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs 23.47 lakh (ex-showroom).