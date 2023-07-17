Today in AI: Swiggy forms team to work on AI, UNSC to hold talks on AI risks and more

Today in AI

Swiggy forms dedicated team to work on AI

Swiggy has formed a team of around five members who are tasked only with finding new applications of AI throughout the company, chief executive officer of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The food and grocery delivery startup has been using AI to generate pictures of food items and describing them as well in certain cases while it continues to experiment with technology.

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on AI this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

Kerala: Man cheated of Rs 40,000 over AI-based video call

A man was cheated of Rs 40,000 by unidentified persons who resorted to AI-based tools and contacted him over WhatsApp video calls posing as a former colleague.

The Cyber Wing of the Kerala police said they received the information on Friday following which the money trail was traced and the particular bank was contacted to block the amount.

Scammers are using innovative methods to dupe people of their money. "The scammers used an AI-based video interface to impersonate his friend and sought money," Cyber Wing SP, Hari Sankar told PTI.

