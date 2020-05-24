The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

The Joe Rogan Experience is heading to Spotify in September. Rogan has reportedly signed a USD 100-million multi-year deal with Spotify. The deal saw Spotify shares surge by as much as 11 percent to USD 179.42. Until now, Rogan’s podcast was available on Apple and YouTube. However, the show will become a Spotify exclusive by the end of the year. Spotify will also house all of Rogan’s previous episodes. The comedian also stressed that the show would be exactly the same and he will not be an employee of Spotify. Rogan has one of the most consumed podcasts on YouTube and hosts guests ranging from celebrities and comedians to politicians and scientists, and everything in between.