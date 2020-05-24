The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech for the week ending May 23. Carlsen Martin 1/7 The Indian government issued a new set of guidelines that allowed e-commerce companies to resume the sale and delivery of non-essential items such as smartphones, laptops, and electronics. Earlier in the month, the country used a colour-coding system, dividing regions into Red, Orange and Green zones, to indicate the severity of outbreak in certain areas. The new guidelines further divide the Red and Orange zones into contaminant and buffer zones. Apart from contaminant zones, e-commerce companies will now be able to operate in all other areas. Amazon also launched its food delivery service, titled “Amazon Food” in Bengaluru and currently delivering to four pin codes in the city. 2/7 TikTok’s rating on the Google Play Store currently stands at 1.6 stars. The social media app that has seen so much success in India got hammered by supporters of popular Indian YouTuber CarryMinati. Indians have also criticised the short video app for allowing a controversial video of popular TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui to remain on the platform. The video shows Faizal simulating and glorifying an acid attack. However, TikTok suspended Faizal’s account after the video attracted criticism from the National Commission for Women, celebrities, and politicians. TikTok’s rating has since dropped on Apple’s App Store as well, going from 4.5 stars to 3.5 stars. 3/7 Apple and Google made the first version of their joint exposure notification API available to the public. The software will allow public health officials around the world to build mobile apps that notify people when they may have come in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Back in April, the two tech giants announced that they would collaborate to create Bluetooth-based technology to aid in the fight against the pandemic. The API was made available through a software update in the Android and iOS operating system. Apple and Google said some states in the US and 22 countries around the world would be using the software. 4/7 Motorola finally unveiled the Edge+ smartphone in India. The Motorola Edge+ is a flagship handset that will rival the best from Google, Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. The Motorola Edge+ packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 108-megapixel camera setup, a high refresh rate curved OLED display, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Motorola Edge+ is priced in India at Rs 74,999 and is only available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on May 26. 5/7 At the start of the year, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi officially launched a joint collaboration for wireless file transfer, calling it the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance. More recently, Realme, OnePlus, Meizu, and Black Shark joined the P2P Transmission Alliance. The seamless file transfer platform is aiming to enable the speedy exchange of data across different brands. It pairs through Bluetooth, but media and other files transfer through Wi-Fi at a rate of 20 Mbps. The P2P transfer option should be available in the Share sub-menu but is currently unavailable on global devices. While Meizu’s is a fresh addition to the platform, the arrival of OnePlus and Realme is not surprising considering they are part of BBK Electronics. Meanwhile, Black Shark is a gaming subsidiary of Xiaomi. 6/7 The Joe Rogan Experience is heading to Spotify in September. Rogan has reportedly signed a USD 100-million multi-year deal with Spotify. The deal saw Spotify shares surge by as much as 11 percent to USD 179.42. Until now, Rogan’s podcast was available on Apple and YouTube. However, the show will become a Spotify exclusive by the end of the year. Spotify will also house all of Rogan’s previous episodes. The comedian also stressed that the show would be exactly the same and he will not be an employee of Spotify. Rogan has one of the most consumed podcasts on YouTube and hosts guests ranging from celebrities and comedians to politicians and scientists, and everything in between. 7/7 Microsoft Build 2020 was the first major yearly developer conference in the consumer tech world that was held through an online-only format. Build 2020 was entirely focused on the developer community and making their lives easier amidst the chaos. All the announcements put emphasis on the impact and value, delivering solutions within Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure – from helping developers increase productivity and excel in collaborative efforts to services that give customers the flexibility to deploy AI capabilities in any environment. The company also focused on helping developers achieve more in the future through AI and other technological advancements. First Published on May 24, 2020 12:41 pm