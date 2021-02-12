The latest Fortnite crossover is Tron

The crossover's have been crazy this year in Fortnite. Epic kicked off the new crossover season with Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, defied some gods with Kratos of God of War before Master Chief from Halo stopped by a for a visit and was followed by The Predator and The Terminator franchises. Heck, even GI Joe hopped on to say hello. This was all on top of an entirely Marvel themed period.

As with every crossover, there are skins to shop for with ten unique Tron themed designs for your digital avatars. You can even get the famous Light Cycle or the Identity Disc's everyone just blatantly uses as a weapon in the films.

The outfits included can make your toon look like a cypher, firewall, proxy, datapath, packet, bitstream, commandline, upload, io and bandwidth. There are also unique back bling's to get.

"Joining the Hunt, the “End of Line” Collection is now available in the Item Shop," reads the press release from Epic. "Choose between a variety of player looks including Cypher, Firewall, Proxy, Datapath, Packet, Bitstream, Commandline, Upload, Io, and Bandwidth, which include a removable helmet. Rounding out the set, the collection includes callbacks to Tron’s most iconic gaming arenas with the Light Cycle rideable Glider and Identity Disc Pickaxe and Back Bling. Never leave your operating system without it."