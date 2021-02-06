MARKET NEWS

Telegram becomes most downloaded non-gaming app globally

The sudden surge in telegram users could be attributed to the recent controversy around WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST
Telegram (Image: Reuters)

Telegram has become the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world with more than 63 million installs.

According to the latest data released by Sensor Tower, the countries with the largest number of Telegram installs were India at 24 percent, followed by Indonesia at 10 percent.

The sudden surge in telegram users could be attributed to the recent controversy around WhatsApp’s privacy policy. This likely pushed users to switch to other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal which itself ranked in the top-three downloads.

In December, Telegram was ranked at ninth position in terms of downloads on Google Play. The app has also managed to enter the top-five downloads on the Apple App Store.

“Telegram has attained the top position in the overall downloads (non-game) on Google Play Store moving from ninth position in the previous month, December 2020. The social messenger has also entered the list of top 10 most downloaded (non-game) apps on App Store, directly gaining the fourth position,” the Sensor Tower report said.

The messaging app has also made it easy to migrate your chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram so that you don’t lose out on anything important.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Technology #Telegram #WhatsApp #world
first published: Feb 6, 2021 08:22 pm

